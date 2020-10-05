Green Dragons Oct. 2 home game cancelled due to COVID-19

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

The Harlan Green Dragons game at home against Knott Central on Friday was cancelled because of high COVID-19 positive rates in Knott County.

Harlan County is also dealing with high COVID-19 cases.

Harlan (2-1 overall, 0-0 district) is scheduled to visit Williamsburg (0-2, 0-0) on Friday. The Yellowjackets have had two games canceled due to the virus.

The Green Dragons are set to host Lynn Camp on Oct. 16 and Pineville on Oct. 23 to close their district schedule.

Knott Central (1-0) is scheduled to play host to Morgan County on Friday in its district-opener. The Patriots entertain Leslie County on Oct. 16.

