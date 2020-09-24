September 24, 2020

  • 61°
Retiring as Kentucky’s longest-serving TV news anchor, Barbara Bailey will be remembered for years to come as Sept. 25 was declared the official Barbara Bailey Day in Harlan County. Bailey served as an Enterprise reporter before her television debut in 1980. A special feature story honoring Bailey’s four-decade service will be available in the Sept. 30 edition of the Enterprise. (Photo courtesy of WKYT)

Sept. 25 declared ‘Barbara Bailey Day’ in Harlan County

By Emily Sargent

Published 2:26 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

Retiring as Kentucky’s longest-serving TV news anchor, Barbara Bailey will be remembered for years to come as Sept. 25 was declared the official Barbara Bailey Day in Harlan County. Bailey served as an Enterprise reporter before her television debut in 1980. A special feature story honoring Bailey’s four-decade service will be available in the Sept. 30 edition of the Enterprise. (Photo courtesy of WKYT)

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



Print Article