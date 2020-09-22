Help needed for crucial broadband speed test

Many Harlan County citizens may have little to no access to reliable and affordable internet.

Harlan County is participating in a speed test in conjunction with The Center for Rural Development.

Data is needed to document the lack of internet access. Residents are asked to take one minute of your time and take this speed test from your home computer. If you don’t have home service, you can use your cell phone.

“During this unprecedented time, the need for reliable, affordable internet service in all parts of the community is more important than ever. The Center for Rural Development is working with GEO Partners, LLC, to address this need,” according to a press release. “We are calling on all community members, including those with students in grades K-12 and citizens working from home, to complete this one-minute speed test.”

The test can be done from any device connected to your broadband internet signal in your home. Complete the internet speed test by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Make sure your device is connected to your broadband service and that no one in your household is streaming video or gaming at the time you conduct the test. Disconnect from a VPN if you use it to work from home. For those individuals without broadband internet access in your home, the only thing you will have to do is enter the address of the home with no available service.

The speed test will result in statistically valid data and mapping.

The Center will use this information to explore options to support future broadband expansion projects. With this information, the community will have the potential to seek grant funding. The goal is to conduct at least 2,600 speed tests from locations all over Harlan County.

The Center recognizes that high-speed quality broadband is a critical utility to economic development, education, business and virtual health care.

For more information, contact The Center’s Broadband Technology Liaison Scott Surber at ssurber@centertech.com or 606-677-6000.

To complete the test, visit www.centertech.com and select “Harlan County Broadband Internet Speed Test.”