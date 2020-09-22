HCHS connection helps Alice Lloyd win race
By John Henson
Contributing writer
It was just like old times for three members of the Alice Lloyd cross country team on Saturday.
Former Harlan County High School runners Alex Lewis, Joshua Lee and Sean Cooper helped lead Alice Lloyd to the team title on Saturday in the IU East Invitational in Richmond, Indiana. Lewis was third overall with a time of 28:42. Lee was 11th at 31:00 and Cooper was 32nd at 35:55.
The victory was especially sweet for Lee, who took a year off from running to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“It’s great to be back into it and running with the same group of guys,” Lee said.
The race was hosted by Eastern Indiana University.
The Alice Lloyd squad will return to action on Saturday in Rio Grande, Ohio.
