Dragons taste first road victory since 2017

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

Winning on the road the last couple of years is something the Green Dragons haven’t done.

Oct. 20, 2017, at Pineville, was Harlan’s last road victory until Friday night when the Dragons scored first and never trailed in a 29-18 win at East Ridge.

Harlan senior quarterback Connor Scearse passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Green Dragons.

Scearse rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries and threw for 88 yards on five-of-13 passing. Senior receiver Jeremiah Mills had three receptions for 41 yards while Evan Browning, a junior receiver, caught two passes for 47 yards.

The Dragons rushed for 174 on 31 carries. Senior running back Ethan Clem gained 65 yards on 13 carries.

Harlan opened the scoring 6:50 left in the first quarter as Scearse connected with Mills for a 25-yard touchdown. Clem added the two-point conversion.

The Warriors cut the deficit to 8-6 as Gabe Mullins raced 56 yards for a TD. The conversion run failed.

Scearse had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Clem kicked the extra points as the Green Dragons led 15-6 at halftime.

Scearse found Browning on a 23-yard TD on a swing pass at the 10:04 mark of the third quarter. Clem’s kick made it 22-6.

East Ridge fought back as Isaiah Adkins added a 28-yarder. The run failed.

With 7:57 left in the game, Adkins scored again, on a 4-yard TD. The Dragons stopped the two-point conversion try and led 22-18.

Harlan closed the game as Scearse had a 26-yard touchdown run. Clem added the extra points.

Shane Lindsey led the Dragons with 10 tackles. Mills and Jared Eldridge had nine each. Clem and Britt Lawson followed with seven tackles. Jayden Ward, Browning and Dylan Middleton added six each.

Harlan was whistled for 15 penalties for 130 ards. The Dragons picked up nine first downs and had one fumble. Harlan recovered a pair of East Ridge fumbles.

Adkins paced the Warriors with 102 yards on 13 rushes

Harlan (1-1) returns to action Friday at Berea (0-2). The Berea Pirates fell to Lex. Sayre 42-6 last week. East Ridge (0-2) plays host to Prestonsburg (0-2) this week.