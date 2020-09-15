Knox Central overcomes Harlan County

The Harlan County Black Bears battled back against the Knox Central Panthers during Friday’s non-league game, giving the Panthers a victory by one.

The Black Bears now sit at a 0-1 record, until they go toe-to-toe with visiting Wayne County on Sept. 18. Harlan County will meet the Cardinals team, who sport a 42-41 non-league loss to Southwestern (Somerset), who now matches the Black Bears with a 0-1 record.

Knox Central’s Panthers will also step onto their home field against the Bourbon County Colonels on Sept. 18. The Colonels are at a 1-0 record after defeating Harrison County (Cynthiana) 34-14.

