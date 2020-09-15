KITCHEN CORNER: Everything bagel salad
By Ellen Cawood
Kitchen Corner
In case you don’t follow me on Facebook, the big update in my life this past week is that I finally found a wedding dress! It was such a fun experience and I truly cannot wait to wear it. It makes me more motivated to eat as healthy as possible because I want to make sure I look my best on our big day.
Last week I shared a keto recipe because my dad has been saying that he was going to start back at it. I’ll be honest, the first time he did it, I thought there was no way I could ever do that. However, I need a diet that I feel full on and gives me energy. I did some research this week and think I am going to give it a go. This is one of the new recipes I found. Let’s try it together! Also, this might seem like quite a few ingredients, but you have most of this in your pantry already, and you will use it over and over.
Everything Bagel Salad
Ingredients
- 1 package of mixed greens
- 1 cucumber thinly sliced
- Cherry tomatoes (halved)
- 1 package of cream cheese
- 1 package of sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 eggs boiled
- Everything bagel seasoning
Dressing
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ a teaspoon liquid stevia
- 1 teaspoon dried chives
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 300. Start by assembling the ingredients for your super easy “crouton replacement.” Pour your sharp cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning (to taste) and a dash of salt and pepper in a bowl. Mix together to coat the cheese with the seasoning. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and make small piles of the cheese all along the sheet. Bake for 15 minutes or until crispy. They will add a great crunch to the salad.
- While those are cooking you can be boiling the eggs. 7 minutes allows them to reach the perfect texture. Remove from heat and place in an ice bath so they can cool to be deshelled. Cut them in half to use in the salad.
- Dice the cream cheese into small ½ to 1-inch chunks. Pour some everything bagel seasoning onto a plate and coat the cream cheese chunks in the seasoning.
- Cut up the vegetables and place in a bowl. Add the egg, replacement croutons and cream cheese cubes to the salad.
- To make the dressing add all ingredients to a Mason jar. Make sure the lid is on tight and shake vigorously. Pour over salad and enjoy!
