KITCHEN CORNER: Everything bagel salad

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

In case you don’t follow me on Facebook, the big update in my life this past week is that I finally found a wedding dress! It was such a fun experience and I truly cannot wait to wear it. It makes me more motivated to eat as healthy as possible because I want to make sure I look my best on our big day.

Last week I shared a keto recipe because my dad has been saying that he was going to start back at it. I’ll be honest, the first time he did it, I thought there was no way I could ever do that. However, I need a diet that I feel full on and gives me energy. I did some research this week and think I am going to give it a go. This is one of the new recipes I found. Let’s try it together! Also, this might seem like quite a few ingredients, but you have most of this in your pantry already, and you will use it over and over.

Everything Bagel Salad

Ingredients

1 package of mixed greens

1 cucumber thinly sliced

Cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 package of cream cheese

1 package of sharp cheddar cheese

2 eggs boiled

Everything bagel seasoning

Dressing

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ a teaspoon liquid stevia

1 teaspoon dried chives

Salt

Pepper

Instructions