Harlan ARH brings flu shots curbside on Sept. 16

From Harlan ARH

Harlan ARH Hospital will hold a curbside flu shot clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the ARH Daniel Boone Clinic in Harlan, located at 37 Ball Park Road.

According to the CDC, September and October are good months to get your flu shot, especially this year.

Flu shots will be available curbside from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and later in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring your insurance card with you. Most insurances cover annual flu shots.

Harlan ARH observes CDC guidelines for protecting against the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and mask wearing. Masks will be required during this clinic.