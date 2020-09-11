KSP Post 8 welcomes new post commander

From the Kentucky State Police

The Kentucky State Police, Post 8, in Morehead, welcomed KSP Captain Danny Caudill as its new commander recently, who previously served Post 10 in Harlan.

Caudill, a 13-year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2007 as a member of Cadet Class 86.

Caudill is a Harlan County native, where he currently resides with his wife Carrissa.

In 2015, he was promoted to sergeant and served at Post 6, Dry Ridge, and Post 10, Harlan.

In 2018, was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16, Henderson and Post 10, Harlan.

Caudill has received the Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery and the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement awards during his career.

Caudill is excited to join the Morehead post area community and looks forward to this new challenge.