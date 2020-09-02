Harlan reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced two additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday that brought the death total to 10, three of which occured since Thursday.

“Please remember these families in your thoughts and prayers,” Mosley said. “This terrible virus has taken far too many folks. It’s taken people that many of us know. It’s taken fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandmothers and dear friends.

“Please light your homes and businesses up green tonight to show compassion and empathy for these families during their time of grief. May the peace that only God can give comfort each of them during this difficult time.”

Mosley said with four new cases reported on Monday, Harlan County now has 344 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 28 active cases, 306 that have recovered, 10 reported deaths and three that are now hospitalized.

As of noon on Aug. 31:

— 5,459 tests have been conducted

— 5,117 tests have been negative

Mosley said more than 19 percent of the county’s population has been tested since the pandemic began, with a positivity rate of 6.2 percent.

Since Tuesday of last week, he said, 70 percent of reported cases have been directly connected to each other, such as college students who were tested together at institutions, those attending birthday parties and other gatherings.

“As we migrate toward the Labor Day weekend, let’s all be mindful that this virus is still capable of spreading fast, and our own actions will determine how it impacts our communities,” he said. “Please limit the size of gatherings you have and make sure everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing.”

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced last Monday that eviction processes can now begin. A 30-day notice of intent to evict must be given by the landlord to the tenant. According to Beshear’s order, landlords and tenants must confer at least once over the 30 days to look at remedies for keeping the tenant in their home. A landlord can not charge late fees or interest from March 6 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Beshear said he has allocated $15 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments by tenants and pay some advanced rent to keep tenants in their homes due to hardships from COVID-19. Applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 9.

For other assistance, you can visit the Team Kentucky fund page at teamkyfund.ky.gov. For more information on legal aid and legal issues related to COVID-19, you can call 1-833-540-0342 or visit kycovidlegalhelp.org.