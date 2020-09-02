Appalachian sunsets
As summer slowly begins to fade into fall, sunsets over the hills of Eastern Kentucky look a little more golden in the evening. While trees have plenty of green leaves left on their branches, colors like red, orange and yellow are just around the corner — and let’s not forget football season. (Photo by Emily Sargent)
