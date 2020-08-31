August 31, 2020

Clad with rust overlooking East Central Street in Harlan, a fire alarm hangs from a brick building. Whether or not it can still produce a sound is unknown, but it is another piece of Harlan to stand the test of time. Answer to previous week: Russell’s Transmission beside Harlan Pawn. (Photo by Emily Sargent)

In Harlan, but where?

By Emily Sargent

Published 1:13 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

