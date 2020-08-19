Human trafficking attempt in Knox Co. leads to two arrests

Kentucky State Police troopers from Harlan’s Post 10 were called to investigate an indecent at Speedy Mart in Corbin early Sunday morning when an individual allegedly tried to sell a young girl into human trafficking.

Gertrude Henson, 26, and Harry Day, 29, both of Corbin, were arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 16.

According to a press release from KSP, troopers were dispatched to Speedy Mart in Corbin where a male was attempting to sell an African American child for $2,500.

A license plate number and description of the car, a white Nissan, was traced to a home owned by Henson on Spider Creek Road in Corbin. Troopers were able to locate the child inside the residence, as well as methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Henson and Day allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day and were then taken into custody.

Henson was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance without proper container and endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

Day was charged with promoting human trafficking of a minor, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence.

He was also lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Kyle Trosper.

