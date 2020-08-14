Pope to perform in Marble City Opera

News release

Ryland Pope, Baritone, of Harlan, will perform the role of Silvio in Marble City Opera’s upcoming production of I Pagliacci. Opening Thursday, August 13, the opera will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Social Distanced seating will be offered in the Tennessee Amphitheater in Knoxville, Tenn., and the performance will be livestreamed, as well. Tickets can be obtained by visiting the Marble City Opera website at https://www. marblecityooperacom/ipagliacci

