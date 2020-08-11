A Verda man was arrested on Sunday after witnesses alleged he tried to entice two young girls into his car with money.

Jeffery Massingale, 64, of Verda was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 9.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint of a male subject approaching two minors and attempting to entice them into a black SUV with money near Verda.

After further investigation, the subject was identified at Jeffery Massingale, who was later located on KY 38 operating a black Toyota RAV 4 on Monday.

Massingale was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was also served with a warrant for two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 full-cash bond.

