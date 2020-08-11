Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Marco Hopkins, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 3. He was charged with two counts of contempt of court, criminal littering and theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

Jeffery Irvin, 33, of Baxter, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on Aug. 4. He was charged as a persistent felony offender II with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and receiving stolen property (under $10,000);

Dennis Grubbs, 34, of Cawood, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 4. He was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing, operation of vehicle while under the influence (second offense within 5 years), contempt of court, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Adam Smith, 33, of Kenvir, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 5. He was charged with contempt of court;

David Milwee, 32, of Cumberland, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on Aug. 5. He was charged with failure to appear, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating on suspended/revoked license and communication device violation;

Tina Smith, 49, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 5. She was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, registration and title requirements for vehicle not operational on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Jesse Farley, 30, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 6. He was charged with vehicle only having one headlight, rear license not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Brandon Mynhier, 30, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 6. He was charged with contempt of court;

Dylan Turner, 22, of Wallins, was arrested by probation and parole officers on Aug. 6. He was charged as a persistent felony offender II with a parole violation (for technical offense) and receiving stolen property (under $10,000);

John Lamb, 40, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 6. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment;

Brenda Cothern, 38, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on Aug. 7. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Cari Saylor, 33, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 7. She was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance);

Joshua Turner, 38, of Cawood, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on Aug. 8. He was charged with violation of condition of release, contempt of court, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; heroin), first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; methamphetamine), two counts of license to be in possession and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Marilyn Goldesberry, 49, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 8. She was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Daniel Nantz, 38, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 8. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

Dana Caldwell, 38, of Crummies, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 8. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $500), failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;