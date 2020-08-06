In Harlan, but where?
Located in an isolated alleyway inside the city of Harlan stands a door frozen in time. Moss is consuming the structure with vines slowly climbing its bricks to wave in the wind to the pigeons that roost in the windows above. What was once a hotel now only houses pigeons and dust, awaiting a time society accepts it into its ever-changing form. Answer to previous week: Mark Ford Law Office. (Photo by Emily Sargent)
