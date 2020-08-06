Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Phillip Burkhart, 44, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan Police Department offices on July 28. He was charged with two counts contempt of court and two counts failure to appear;

Michael Adkins, 41, of Cawood, was lodged in the detention center as a fugitive from another state (warrant required) on July 28;

Holden Williams, 21, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was lodged in the detention center a s a fugitive (warrant not required) on July 28;

Joshua Blevins, 28, of Tremont, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 28. He was charged with contempt of court;

Shane Maggard, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 28. He was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and possession of marijuana;

Brittney Saylor, 29, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 28. She was charged with failure to appear;

Joshua Turner, 38, of Cawood, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 28. He was charged with operating vehicle with expired license, first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; methamphetamine), license to be in possession and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Dionicio Hernandez, 32, of Rogersville, Tenn., was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 28. He was charged with license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Michael Distefano, 50, of Baxter, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 29. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), tampering with physical evidence, third-degree assault (police/probation officer), illegal possession of legend drug, prescription controlled substance without proper container, theft by unlawful taking (between $500 and $10,000), third-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree controlled substance (second offense; methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot);

James Collett, 34, of Stinnett, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 29. He was charged with failure to appear;

James Brock, 33, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 29. He was charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000);

Jacklyn Goins, 30, of Middlesboro, was arrested by probation and parole officers on July 30. She was charged with a parole violation (for technical offense);

Melvin Day, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 30. He was served with a parole violation warrant;

Shane Eversole, 41, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 31. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Justin Lamb, 37, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officers on July 31. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Joshua Nantz, 28, of Cranks, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 31. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

Lucas McBee, 19, of Stoney Fork, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 1. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Kaitlynn Pace, 23, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on Aug. 2. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no former public servant to be lobbyist for one year;

James Jones, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 2. He was charged with second-degree strangulation;

Flossie Cleaver, 37, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 2. She was charged as a fugitive from another state (warrant required) with second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), theft by unlawful taking (auto; between $500 and $10,000) and five counts contempt of court;

Christopher Blanton, 35, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 2. He was charged with two counts probation violation (for felony offense);

Rhonda Brock, 59, of Cloversprint, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 3. She was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place;

William Jennings, 19, of Loyall, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 3. He was charged with contempt of court.

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”