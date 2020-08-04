August 4, 2020

All in a day’s work

By Emily Sargent

Published 9:38 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Climbing up ladders as tall as buildings is all in a day’s work for our local firefighters. Whether it’s their day-to-day training or to rescue someone from a burning structure, these first responders swallow their fear of heights to tackle challenges head on, and sometimes, from way up in the sky on top of a ladder. (Photos by Emily Sargent)



