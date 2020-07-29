In Harlan, but where?

Cruising along the sidewalk through downtown Harlan, you may hear a ticking noise if you pass this particular building. Even if it may seem ominous at first to hear the unmistakable tick-tock of a clock, looking up, you’ll be able to see this clock face staring back to greet you. Answer to previous week: Top of the Buttermore Building/Moonbow Tipple Coffee & Sweets. (Photo by Emily Sargent)