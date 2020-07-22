July 22, 2020

Challenging even the most daring of other winged species to flock near him, this “owl” has watched locals strolling along sidewalks and catching take out from another one of downtown Harlan’s local restaurants. Think you know where he’s hanging out at? Let us know on our Facebook page. Answer to previous week: The Portal. (Photo by Emily Sargent)

In Harlan, but where?

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

