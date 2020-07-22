In Harlan, but where?
Challenging even the most daring of other winged species to flock near him, this “owl” has watched locals strolling along sidewalks and catching take out from another one of downtown Harlan’s local restaurants. Think you know where he’s hanging out at? Let us know on our Facebook page. Answer to previous week: The Portal. (Photo by Emily Sargent)
You Might Like
SBA offers disaster help to businesses, residents
WASHINGTON – Kentucky businesses and residents affected by severe storms, flooding, flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides from Feb. 3 through... read more