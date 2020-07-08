July 9, 2020

Buck moon
Did you notice how large the moon was this Fourth of July? Stargazers enjoyed the full, yellow buck moon during this year’s firework displays across the nation. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon earned this name because a buck’s antlers are in “full growth mode” during this time of year. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)

By Emily Sargent

Published 5:49 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020

