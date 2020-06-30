June 30, 2020

Harlan primary totals are (almost) in

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The following totals are the unofficial results in Harlan County for the 2020 primary election:

U.S. President

Republican candidates — Incumbent President Donald Trump (2,112); uncommitted (78).

Democratic candidates — Pete Buttigieg (27); John K. Delaney (18); Joseph R. Biden (730); Tom Steyer (19); Tulsi Gabbard (23); Michael Bennet (12); Michael R. Bloomberg (16); Amy Klobuchar (21); Bernie Sanders (139); Deval Patrick (5); Andrew Yang (22); Elizabeth Warren (42); uncommitted (494).

U.S. Senate

Republican candidates — Naren James (33); Kenneth Lowndes (24); Mitch McConnell (1,882); C. Wesley Morgan (122); Nicholas Alsager (8); Wendell K. Crow (25); Paul John Frandgedakis (21); Lois Grider (25).

Democratic candidates — Andrew J. Maynard (80); Amy McGrath (690); Eric Ruthmuller (15); John R. Sharpensteen (17); Bennie J. Smith (49); Mary Ann Tobin (61); Jimmy C. Ausbrooks (9); Charles Booker (418); Mike Broihier (80); Maggie Jo Hilliard (67).

U.S. Representative, 5th District

Republican candidates — Harold “Hal” Rogers (2,016); Gerardo Serrano (152).

KY Senate, 29th District

Republican candidates — Johnnie L. Turner (1,280); Matthew Wynn (884).

KY Supreme Court, 7th District

Candidates — Sam Wright (1,464); Robert B. Conley (985); Chris Harris (1,047).

