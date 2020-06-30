Harlan primary totals are (almost) in
The following totals are the unofficial results in Harlan County for the 2020 primary election:
U.S. President
Republican candidates — Incumbent President Donald Trump (2,112); uncommitted (78).
Democratic candidates — Pete Buttigieg (27); John K. Delaney (18); Joseph R. Biden (730); Tom Steyer (19); Tulsi Gabbard (23); Michael Bennet (12); Michael R. Bloomberg (16); Amy Klobuchar (21); Bernie Sanders (139); Deval Patrick (5); Andrew Yang (22); Elizabeth Warren (42); uncommitted (494).
U.S. Senate
Republican candidates — Naren James (33); Kenneth Lowndes (24); Mitch McConnell (1,882); C. Wesley Morgan (122); Nicholas Alsager (8); Wendell K. Crow (25); Paul John Frandgedakis (21); Lois Grider (25).
Democratic candidates — Andrew J. Maynard (80); Amy McGrath (690); Eric Ruthmuller (15); John R. Sharpensteen (17); Bennie J. Smith (49); Mary Ann Tobin (61); Jimmy C. Ausbrooks (9); Charles Booker (418); Mike Broihier (80); Maggie Jo Hilliard (67).
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Republican candidates — Harold “Hal” Rogers (2,016); Gerardo Serrano (152).
KY Senate, 29th District
Republican candidates — Johnnie L. Turner (1,280); Matthew Wynn (884).
KY Supreme Court, 7th District
Candidates — Sam Wright (1,464); Robert B. Conley (985); Chris Harris (1,047).
In Harlan, but where?
Perched above Harlan on Mound Street sits this grand building. Although the structure may look dated, the home is one... read more