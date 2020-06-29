Rose selected for ELI

Harlan County High School rising sophomore Caleb Rose has been selected for the Center For Rural Development Youth Programs Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.

ELI’s purpose is to develop future business leaders and entrepreneurs in southern and eastern Kentucky. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply in the 45-county service area.

The program is an intensive week-long program focused on developing creativity. Normally held on site, the COVID-19 virus pandemic forced the program to be virtual this year.

During the week, participants come up with a business or product ideas as part of the ELI Business Concept Challenge. Each member of the winning team will receive a $16,000 provost scholarship from Eastern Kentucky University. Students work in groups.

Rose is a member of the Harlan County golf, archery and academic teams. He enjoys being active in First Priority and Den Keepers. He is active in Harlan Boy Scout Troop 149 where he is currently a Life Scout working toward the designation of Eagle Scout. He is an alum of the Center’s Youth Program Rogers Explorer.

He is the son of Eric and Rachel Cornett Rose of Rosspoint.