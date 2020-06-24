Langley wins Harlan Invitational championship

A strong finish helped Jeremy Langley rally from four strokes back after the first day of play to win the annual Harlan Invitational at the Harlan Country Club on June 7.

Langley, an Orlando resident who formerly lived in Nicholasville, shot a six-under par 62 over the final 18 holes on Sunday to win the tournament by two strokes over defending champ Trey Bowling, of Manchester; Matt Gann, of Pineville, and Pete Cornett Jr., of Harlan.

Langley’s final round included a four-under par 30 on the final nine holes, including birdies on holes one, three, five and seven. It was a big improvement over his two-over par 70 on Saturday.

“We had one of the strongest championship flights, maybe ever, in 2020 with 27 golfers in the field, including 10 past champions,” said Harlan Country Club spokesman Eugene Farmer. “Jeremy Langley is always one of the best golfers on the property, and he carded that sensational 62 to come back and win for the second time. We congratulate Jeremy on a phenomenal Sunday finish, and we are proud to have him as a two-time champion.”

Scores from the tournament included:

Championship flight

Jeremy Langley 132, Trey Bowling 134, Pete Cornett Jr, 134, Matt Gann 134, Tom Shelton 135, Blake Maupin 135, Zack Fowler 138, Jason Estep 138, C.J. Corum 138, Connor Leisge 139, Ed Leisge 139, Luke Minor 140, Codie McDowell 141, Tracy Poston 141, Kevin Burns 142, Drew Chamberlain 143, Andrew Forester 144, Braxton Caldwell 145, Garrett Bradley, 145, Ben Langley 146, Elmo Greer 148, Brendan Rutherford 148, Wally Langley 149, Corey Ella 149, Brett Widner 154, Dr. Carl Smith Jr. 155, Tyler Langley 157,

First flight

Ronnie Garland 137, Adam Warren 144, Sammy Moore 148, Ryan Williamson 150, Cody Likins 152, Deron Sizemore 152, Brandon Cornett 152, Eric Jones 153, Travis Blair 157, Travis Martin 158, Garrett Greene 161.

Second flight

Shawn Barton 141, Perry Wyrick 147, Joe Carroll 149, Ken Jones 151, Greg Sawyer 153, John Turner 154, J.R. Greer 155, Gage Mizuguchi 156, Mark Jackson 160, Will Clem 161, John Lindon 161, Tim Glenn 163, Blake Long 167, Scott Lee 170, Cole Smith 177.

Third flight

Nathan Halcomb 150, Ronnie Cox 155, Justin Howard 158, Tom Short 158, Marcus Johnson 159, Tommy Polson 161, Jeff Ledford 164, Joe Daniels 165, Joe Eldridge 167, Todd Collett 171,

Fourth flight

Keith Brewer 168, Harry Deweese 178, Terry Griffin 178, Jared Gilbert 179, Gary Smith 179, Jason Moore 182, Kilian Ledford 205, Rob McGeorge 219.