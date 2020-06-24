Harlan County arrest records
The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:
- Kayla Helton, 24, of Baxter, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 16. She was charged with booster seat violations, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;
- Brandon Webb, 36, of Rio Vista, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on June 16. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Christopher Gilbert, 32, of Baxter, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 18. He was charged with reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license and possession of marijuana;
- Jackie Johnson, 50, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 18. He was charged with failure to appear, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, registration/title requirements for vehicle not operational on highway, no registration receipt, no registration plates and rear license not illuminated;
- Emily Crider, 34, of Cumberland, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 19. She was charged with seven counts of contempt of court;
- Tiffany Kincaid, 33, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 19. She was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and third-degree criminal trespassing;
- Ricky Whitehead, 40, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 20. He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place;
- Michael Johnson, 38, of Cumberland, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 20. He was charged with a probation violation and failure to appear;
- Donnie Sanders, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 20. He was charged with a probation violation;
- Breanna Smiley, 18, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 22. She was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol).
The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”
