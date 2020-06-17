What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar free of charge as space allows. We do not accept submissions via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E. Central St., Ste. 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net

If your event has been cancelled because of the COVID-19, contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

JUNE/JULY

— If you have a child in kindergarten through 12th grade and are looking for some fun summer activities, sign your child up for free Boys and Girls Club Day Camp-to-Go kits. Each week, children will receive a pack of activities, art supplies and food items to complete all activities virtually through the club’s Facebook page and YouTube Channels. CHildren without internet access can still complete the activities, as detailed instructions will be included. For more information, call the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club at 606-573-0960 or “like” one of the Facebook pages and send a message to get a fillable application emailed.

JUNE 12 & 19

— Elections for a parent representative to serve on the Harlan County High School Site-based Decision-making Council will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Harlan County High School. For questions, contact Cathy York at the Harlan County High School Youth Service Center by calling 606-573-3006.

JUNE 16

— Beginning June 16, the Harlan County High School dance team will publish a tryout video on YouTube. Tryouts will be virtual by submitting a video of the tryout dance. More details will follow.

JUNE 19

— There will be a fishing tournament at Highsplint Lake on June 19, with all proceeds going to support Caisyn Fuson’s fight against cancer. The tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Entry is $30 per person, with a grand prize of $300 for the person with the biggest catch. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

JUNE 22-26

— Pine Mountain Settlement School will host its Virtual Day Camp June 22-26. The camp will involve pre-recorded videos unless otherwise noted. For more information, call the programming office at 606-558-5282 or find them on Facebook.

MONDAYS

— Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

— The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

— Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

— With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• • • • • •

— Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact David Gross at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

— The Harlan County High School-based Decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

— The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single- and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area, which includes Harlan, Bell, Whitley and Knox counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire — often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

— Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.