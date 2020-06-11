June 13, 2020

Supreme Court candidate to visit Harlan

By Emily Sargent

Published 12:16 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020

Supreme Court candidate, Chris Harris, is visiting Harlan County today. He will be stopping by Sazon at 1 p.m. and Wallins Elementary School at 2:30 p.m.

The Enterprise will be live-streaming his visit at Sazon so our followers can listen in. Search “Harlan Enterprise” on Facebook and go to our page to watch.

