Supreme Court candidate to visit Harlan
Supreme Court candidate, Chris Harris, is visiting Harlan County today. He will be stopping by Sazon at 1 p.m. and Wallins Elementary School at 2:30 p.m.
The Enterprise will be live-streaming his visit at Sazon so our followers can listen in. Search “Harlan Enterprise” on Facebook and go to our page to watch.
