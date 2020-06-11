Southeast prepares for stages of on-campus operations

From Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC)

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) received approval from the Council on Post-secondary Education (CPE) for its plan to begin stages of on-campus operations, which began Monday, June 1, 2020.

During this stage, most faculty and staff will continue to work remotely, and contact information is available on all college websites. Before visiting campus, individuals should contact their local college to find out what services are available on-site and to make an appointment with the appropriate College representative.

All Summer Session 1 classes are online, and it’s not too late to register for Summer 2 and fall classes.

The fall term begins August 17 and classes will be offered in a variety of formats. Southeast will offer fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction component, so if in-person classes must move online for a while, the transition will be easier for students. The colleges also will offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 12-week and 8-week sessions.

“Because we don’t have on-campus housing and our class sizes are small, we are a good option for students who may want to stay healthy at home this fall,” Southeast President Vic Adams said. “Our classes transfer seamlessly to our four-year partners, and we’ve always been the top provider of workforce training in Kentucky.”

The College has developed an on-campus operations plan and designated a Healthy at Work Officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. All employees are required to take online training on health and safety protocols before they are allowed to return to work.

Safety guidelines for all people on campus include temperature self-checks and other health evaluations, social distancing inside and outside of all facilities, required face covering/mask and other specific recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive signage reminding people of safety practices will be placed throughout any open buildings.

Southeast will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and update college plans based on any changes from the governor’s office, the White House, CPE, and the CDC.

Students and prospective students can enroll online or call 606-589-2145 or 855-2GO-SKCTC for more information.