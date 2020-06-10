Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Marcus Brock, 57, of Artimus, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 3. He was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening;

Juanita Wagers, 58, of Evarts, was arrested by probation and parole officers on June 5. She was charged with a parole violation;

Kelsey Combs, 28, of Cumberland, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 5. She was charged with contempt of court;

Jack Thomas, 57, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 5. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Donald Hudson, 63, of Rio Vista, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 6. He was charged with failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Teresa Clem, 50, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 8. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card;

Angela Robbins, 30, of Cranks, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 8. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, license to be in possession, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card and contempt of court.

