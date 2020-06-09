Harlan woman arrested, charged with rape

A Harlan woman was recently arrested on a number of charges, including the alleged rape of a victim 12 years old or under.

Amanda Pace, 32, was arrested by Kentucky State Police trooper Darren Lowe on June 7.

According to a warrant issued by Harlan County Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson on June 5, the indictment warrant charged Pace with first-degree rape (victim 12 or under), first-degree criminal abuse (victim 12 or under), first-degree sodomy (victim 12 or under) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim 12 or under).

Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full-cash bond and now awaits trial.

A Lynch woman was also arrested on June 7, with her charges connected to a kidnapping case.

Alexis Jenkins, 27, was arrested by Kentucky State Police trooper Darren Lowe on June 7.

According to the citation, she was a passenger in a car involved in Lowe’s investigation, which showed Jenkins had a federal warrant for her arrest entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The information was then confirmed by the United States Marshal Service.

The original case allegedly tied Jenkins to a kidnapping case, requiring a warrant for extradition.

Jenkins was charged as a fugitive from another state (warrant required) and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $50,000 full-cash bond, awaiting extradition.

In other police activity:

Patricia Davidson, 27, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 3. She was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine), third-degree burglary, theft of services and possession of marijuana. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Deryan Caldwell, 39, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 6. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a minor, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full-cash bond;

James Stevens, 31, of Cranks, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 8. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Alicia Greene, 35, of Cawood, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 8. She was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Ida Harris, 55, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 8. She was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (drug unspecified) and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full-cash bond;

David Wynn, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officers on June 8. He was served with a parole violation warrant and charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance without proper container. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set.

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”