Harlan native seeks help from local businesses

Kelsey Halcomb, a Harlan native now residing in Georgetown, is reaching out to her hometown businesses in an effort to spur new opportunities for Harlan local businesses and reach brides, wedding planners and more across the state in an issue of Kentucky Bride Magazine.

“I want to create a styled bridal shoot in Harlan that will bring light to the wedding vendors located there. Right now, elopements are extremely popular due to their limited number of guests and the intimacy of the ceremony,” she said.

“I would like to gather a host of vendors that could create a styled shoot that is one of a kind and truly represents and solidifies the merit and attraction of the Appalachian region. Additionally, the ultimate goal would be to submit the photo shoot content to Kentucky Bride Magazine.

“KBM reaches brides, vendors, wedding planners and so many more across the state. Although our submission would not guarantee publication, this would be a perfect opportunity for vendors to create content for advertisement and fulfill any creative interests.”

If selected for publication, Halcomb said the shoot would be published in the Fall, October 2020 edition of KBM and a list of all vendors would be published with it.

“Being in the bridal industry, I’ve been to venues, event halls, and unique spaces all over the NKY region. I’ve participated in bridal styled shoots all the way from Red River Gorge to Ashford Acres Inn to various vineyards,” she said. “With the bridal industry practically coming to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of wedding businesses have really felt the weight of it financially. I personally know a lot of event planners or venue owners that have had to sell or just close up shop.

“It’s so sad. Being a hair and makeup artist myself, it’s been rough.”

Halcomb said she is excited to partner with people and businesses from her hometown. After recently published in the Spring 2020 edition of the magazine, “I can definitely say that I have had potential clients reach out to me from seeing my work in there.”

“Growing up in Appalachia and then moving away from it, you begin to really appreciate the beauty that you left behind. Living in Georgetown, I’m surrounded by farmland and a continuously growing city. Back home, the beauty of the mountains and the rich history that Harlan has is sometimes forgotten about by those of us who move away — but not me.”

Halcomb said she is searching for the following entities to lend a hand in her next bridal shoot, which needs to be submitted by July 15:

Photographer (must be able to provide a portfolio);

Videographer (must be able to provide a portfolio);

Florist;

Caterer (small bite pieces, cake);

Event planner/decorator;

Models;

Event wear (dress, tux, etc.);

Venue.

For more information on joining Halcomb’s styled bridal shoot and possible submission to Kentucky Bridal Magazine, contact her via email at kelseyhalcomb21@gmail.com.