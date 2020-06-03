In Harlan, but where?
Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise
Located on a door somewhere in downtown Harlan, this brass-looking push bar watches passerbyers carry out their everyday lives. Although a first guess may suggest its location has something to do with Kentucky Farm Bureau, like the blurred, blue script underneath reads, this handle can actually be found on a local business. Answer will be announced in the next Enterprise edition.
