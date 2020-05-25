Lindsey selected for 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program

The Governor’s Scholar Program of Kentucky is a summer residential program designed to enhance the educational and career possibilities of rising high school seniors and to encourage Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders in the Commonwealth.

Originating in 1983, the program targets the “best and brightest” of Kentucky’s youth, encouraging each selected applicant to become a leader in their educational and vocational careers in their home state. The Office of the Governor, the Kentucky State Legislature and private businesses cooperate to provide funding for the on-college campus program.

Harlan High School junior Shane Lindsey has been chosen as a participant for the 2020 summer program.

In his received letter of acceptance, Beshear indicates that due to COVID-19, participation in the GSP may be somewhat different than in past years. He encourages all selected students to fully participate in the opportunities offered.

The 2019-21 graduate level hosts are currently listed as Bellarmine University, in Louisville; Center College, in Danville; and Morehead State University, in Morehead.

As a Governor’s Scholar, Shane will have the opportunity to participate in a currently scheduled five-week program on one of these campuses.

In order to apply for application to the Governor’s Scholar Program, students must be nominated by their high schools and then compete on a state-wide level. Selection is highly competitive and is based upon an outstanding academic profile, GPA and one or more standardized test scores.

Extracurricular activities, volunteer service and past/present employment outside of school are also taken into consideration. Teacher and community recommendations are a vital component of the application, as well as an original writing entry.

Application and selection packets are sent to every public, private and parochial school in Kentucky.

Shane is the son of Michael and Anne Lindsey, of Harlan. He has two brothers, Cade and Michael, who are cheering him on toward his goals.