Harlan County arrest records
The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:
- Toby Short, 39, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on May 6. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license and license to be in possession;
- Michael Middleton, 51, of Kenvir, was arrested by probation and parole officers on May 7. He was served with a parole violation warrant;
- Arch Evans, 38, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on May 9. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);
- Joseph Owens, 31, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 9. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);
- James Lewis, 31, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 10. He was charged with two counts contempt of court and served with a parole violation warrant;
- Johnny Holcomb, 29, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 10. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;
- Gary Dean, 35, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 10. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to wear seat belts and non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Donald Allen, 54, of Lynch, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 10. He was charged with prescription controlled substance without proper container, two counts operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license;
- Donald Wallace, 46, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 11. He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place;
- Eugene Farley, 63, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 11. He was charged with failure to/or improper signal, license to be possession, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and failure to wear seat belts;
- Shawn Campbell, 46, of Cornettsville, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 12. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;
- Chad Collett, 29, of Richmond, was arrested by Harlan County Detention Center officers on May 12. He was charged with a parole violation;
- Melissa Winn, 44, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 12. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $500) and third-degree criminal trespassing;
- Marlen Myers, 55, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 12. She was charged with prescription controlled substance without proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to produce insurance card;
- Thomas Tucker, 48, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 13. He was charged with failure to/or improper signal, two counts operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana;
- Matthew Saylor, 33, of Dayhoit, was lodged in the detention center as a state inmate on May 14;
- Calvin Fouts, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 15. He was charred with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) and resisting arrest;
- Jamie Jacobs, 37, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 15. He was charged with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Makenzie Koger, 19, of New Tazewell, Tenn., was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 15. She was charged with speeding (25 mph over limit), failure to produce insurance card, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and reckless driving;
- Raymond Huff, 62, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 17. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Joshua Turner, 38, of Manchester, was arrested by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officers on May 17. He was charged with failure to appear;
- Jessica Miles, 29, of Lynch, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 18. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, second-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and resisting arrest.
The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”
