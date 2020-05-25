Goodwill reopens retail stores, employment centers

From Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE – After temporarily closing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky recently reopened its 66 retail stores and donation centers. All stores are now operating under normal business hours. In addition to opening its retail locations, the nonprofit also reopened its Centers for Education & Employment, which exist to serve Kentucky job seekers who have disabilities or other barriers to entering the workforce.

“Reopening our doors allows us to jump-start our mission to help job seekers earn paychecks. Ninety cents on every dollar generated from our retail stores is used to fund employment programs for struggling Kentuckians, and this mission is more important now than ever,” said Goodwill Industries of Kentucky CEO & President Amy Luttrell. “Although we are excited to open our doors to the public, safety is our top priority; we plan to continue to follow all provisions put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local government.”

Goodwill is monitoring and updating its health and safety guidelines and best practices as they change. Visit www.goodwillky.org to see the current precautionary measures Goodwill is taking to keep employees, customers and participants safe.

In March, the organization furloughed approximately 1,000 of their 1,700 employees across 66 stores statewide. More than 90 percent of those employees will return to work this month. For more information about locations and hours, visit www.goodwillky.org.