Two Cumberland men charged with burglary

Two Cumberland men were recently arrested in connection with a burglary that happened March 29 in Harlan County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Marquise Long, 18, and Joseph Smith, 20, both of Cumberland, were arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 6.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Harlan County District Court, an investigation was conducted and gave “probable cause” showing Smith had forcefully entered a residence and stole two firearms. A warrant for Smith’s arrest was then issued on May 4, which marked Long as a co-defendant.

Both were charged with first-degree burglary, with Long also being charged with two counts failure to appear for previous charges related to operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The two were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center each with a $30,000 bond, with 10 percent bail credit.

In other police activity:

Anthony Carr, 30, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 11. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and failure to appear. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $500 full-cash bond;

Michael Bennett, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on April 13. He was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,000 time-served bond;

Sherard Phillips, 36, of Louisville, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 15 and again on April 16. He was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, falsely reporting an incident and harassing communications on April 15 and then again with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and third-degree criminal trespassing on April 16. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Stephen Saylor, 26, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on April 17. He was charged with trafficking marijuana (less than 8 ounces; second or greater offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and operation of vehicle with one headlight. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 surety bond;

Sharla Quillen, 43, of Whitesburg, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 18. She was charged with flagrant non-support and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Frances Rivera, 44, of Baxter, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on April 19. She was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree wanton endangerment. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full-cash bond;

Laura Mason, 28, of Hulen, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 25 and again on April 26. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine; April 25) and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt (April 26). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with a $1,500 unsecured bond;

Michael Holbrook, 30, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; methamphetamine) and contempt of court. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Gale Howard, 35, of Pathfork, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 4. She was charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000) and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Linda Honeycutt, 44, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 10. She was charged with second-degree forgery, fraud use of a credit card (under $500; six-month period), non-payment of court costs/fees/fines and failure to appear. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,775.75 bond;

Charles Howard, 54, of Pineville, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 10. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Herman Smith, 35, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 11. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury), first-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, 10 percent with bail credit;

William Norris, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 12. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license and contempt of court. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full-cash bond;

Emily Walker, 45, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 12. She was charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and receiving stolen property (firearm). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full-cash bond.

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”