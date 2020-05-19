Mosley announces businesses set to re-open, gives COVID-19 update

With phase one of re-opening of the economy well underway, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced a list of businesses set to re-open in the coming weeks, as well as a new routine for everyday life within their walls, during his weekly update on Monday. Mosley said the Harlan County Courthouse, one place of business set to re-open, will open its doors back up to the public on Tuesday (May 26).

“The courthouse will re-open with a modified schedule for the foreseeable future as we continue to migrate through this worldwide pandemic,” he said.

Mosley said the courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for citizens 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions, who are considered “high risk” regarding COVID-19. It will then be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closing daily from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for proper cleaning and disinfecting to take place and for the employees’ lunch break.

“This does not include the Harlan County Justice Center where the circuit clerk’s office (where driver’s licenses and identifications are issued) is located. The state Administrative Office of the Courts determines when this facility re-opens,” Mosley said.

“Residents are encouraged to continue to use the county clerk’s office drop box at the 2nd Street entrance of the courthouse during business hours on weekdays so that you don’t have to stand in line.”

Below is a schedule for county and statewide re-openings:

May 20: Funeral/Memorial Services and Retail Businesses are allowed to re-open under the Governor’s Order;

May 22: The Commonwealth of Kentucky travel restrictions expire. Restaurants can open dining rooms at 33 percent capacity with unlimited outdoor seating, according to the Governor’s Order. Groups of 10 people or fewer are permitted to gather together beginning on this day;

May 22: The Harlan County Off-Road Park will re-open. Park hours will be restricted to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The zipline will remain closed. All campgrounds are closed until June 11 pursuant to order by the Governor of Kentucky;

May 25: Cosmetology businesses, hair salons/barber shops, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning beds, and tattoo parlors can re-open, according to the Governor’s Order;

May 26: Portal 31, in Lynch, will re-open to the general public. No more than 10 people will be permitted on a tour at one time;

May 26: Harlan County Road Department and Harlan County Recycling Center will re-open to the public;

June 1: Auto/dirt track racing, aquatic centers, bowling alleys, fishing tournaments, fitness centers, Kentucky state park lodges and movie theaters can re-open, according to the Governor’s Order. Although state park lodges, cabins, golf courses and lakes will be open, all playgrounds, swimming pools and beaches will remain closed;

June 1: At 9 a.m. the Harlan County Animal Shelter will re-open to the public for animal drop-offs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citizens entering county facilities are encouraged to wear a mask and must practice social distancing guidelines while in the facilities. Mosley said there will be mobile hand sanitizing stations available at all of the county-owned facilities.

Guidance for all of the above-mentioned businesses regarding re-opening guidelines are also available at healthyatwork.ky.gov

“At this time, we have only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Harlan County, the 26-year-old male who works out of state and was tested out of state,” Mosley said.

“It has been two weeks since the individual was tested that led to the positive result, and I am happy to share with you that he is doing very well. That’s definitely an answered prayer and I appreciate everyone who has said a prayer for this young man and his family over the last couple of weeks!”

Mosley said there have been 181 additional negative results since Friday’s update and 251 negative results since last Monday, with 46 tests that are presently pending.

Governor Beshear announced 138 new cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state total to 7,935. Beshear reported nine additional deaths, bringing the state’s total of COVID-19 deaths to 346. He also announced 2,785 have now recovered from COVID-19 that had tested positive. The United States death toll is now over 90,200.

“Please take time to complete your 2020 Census if you haven’t already,” he added in his update. “Our response rate in this county is going up. It was 14 percent seven weeks ago, now we’re at 31.4 percent overall.”

Below is an update on self-response rates throughout Harlan County:

Benham: 23.3 percent

Cumberland: 40.7 percent

Evarts: 21.7 percent

Harlan: 52 percent

Loyall: 12.7 percent

Lynch: 27.9 percent

“The state self response rate is currently 63.3%. Our response rate is still behind counties that touch us including Bell, Letcher and Perry,” he said.

Visit www.2020census.gov for more information or to complete your questionnaire online. You can also call 1-844-330-2020 to complete your form over the phone.

Mosley said due to Memorial Day being next Monday (May 26), he will provide his weekly update on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“If at any time during this pandemic, we have another confirmed positive case in Harlan County, I will provide that information to you with an update whenever that occurs, no matter what day that is.”