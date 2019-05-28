Southeast holds pinning ceremony

Prior to graduation on May 9, in the auditorium at Harlan County High School, 50 Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College nursing graduates participated in a time-honored pinning ceremony.

According to Southeast President Dr. Vic Adams, who addressed a standing-room-only crowd of students and their families, this tradition dates back to Florence Nightingale.

“It symbolizes the completion of your formal education, and it signifies the transition between your lives as students and your lives of service as nurses in our communities,” said Adams.

Joy Pennington, associate professor and nursing program coordinator, said that 50 nursing graduates received a pin — 40 from the registered nursing program and 10 from the licensed practical nursing program. She also said that the program awarded 22 honors for academic or clinical achievements.

“Whether or not you received an award, I could not be more proud of each and every one of you,” said Pennington.

In his remarks, Adams echoed those sentiments: “The pins bestowed on you today symbolize your efforts, your challenges, your resilience, and your excellence. I want you to know how very proud I am of each one of you.”

For more information about the nursing program at SKCTC, contact Joy Pennington at 606-589-3096 or jpennington0004@kctcs.edu.